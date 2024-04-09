Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In Pune, 35 Housing Societies To Have Polling Stations - Details Inside | Sourced

In order to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, polling stations will be set up in cooperative housing societies, marking the first implementation of this initiative in the country. The original concept of this initiative originates from the Pune district, where polling stations will be established in 35 housing societies within Pune city, according to Collector and District Election Officer Dr Suhas Diwase.

The voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13, with contestants including Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Meanwhile, the Pune Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 20,47,389 voters, comprising 10,50,857 males, 9,96,298 females, and 324 third-gender individuals.

Let's delve into the breakdown of voters across Assembly constituencies:

Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency: 4,63,671 voters, including 2,41,053 males, 2,22,515 females, and 103 third-gender individuals.

Shivajinagar Assembly constituency: 2,76,920 voters, with 1,40,574 males, 1,36,304 females, and 42 third-gender individuals.

Kothrud Assembly constituency: 4,10,634 voters, comprising 2,15,359 males, 1,95,255 females, and 20 third-gender individuals.

Parvati Assembly constituency: 3,39,375 voters, featuring 1,73,847 males, 1,65,436 females, and 92 third-gender individuals.

Pune Cantonment Assembly constituency: 2,80,400 voters, with 1,43,045 males, 1,37,322 females, and 33 third-gender individuals.

Kasba Peth Assembly constituency: 2,76,389 voters, with 1,36,979 males, 1,39,373 females, and 34 third-gender individuals.