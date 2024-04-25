VIDEO: IAC Chief Hemant Patil Files Nomination For Pune Lok Sabha Seat Wearing Cricket Kit | Video Screengrab

A day after an independent candidate from the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency caught everyone's attention by riding a camel to file his nomination papers, another independent candidate from Pune is making headlines for the unique manner in which he filed his nomination papers.

India Against Corruption (IAC) President Hemant Patil, along with his supporters, arrived at the collector's office dressed as cricketers and filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Pune Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, "For the last 20 years, I have worked for the Maratha, Dhangar, Muslim, and Dalit communities in Pune. Due to all the work that I have done, I am confident that I will win the Lok Sabha polls in Pune and work to solve people's problems. Even today, problems such as unemployment, hunger, and inflation persist."

Patil will face the challenge of Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), and Anis Sundke of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).