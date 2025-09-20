 VIDEO: Driver Of Puja Khedkar’s Father Arrested By Navi Mumbai Police In Road Rage Incident
VIDEO: Driver Of Puja Khedkar's Father Arrested By Navi Mumbai Police In Road Rage Incident

Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, who is also wanted in the case, is still absconding

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested the driver of former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's father in connection with the road rage incident in which a truck driver was abducted last week, a senior official said on Saturday.

Puja Khedkar's father, Dilip Khedkar, who is also wanted in the case, is still absconding, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 13 on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai after a concrete mixer truck driven by Prahlad Kumar (22) brushed against a Land Cruiser car, leading to an argument between him and two occupants of the four-wheeler.

The investigation revealed that Dilip Khedkar and his driver, Praful Salunkhe, bundled Kumar into the SUV and took him to the Khedkar bungalow in Pune.

Police tracked the SUV to Pune based on technical analysis and rescued the truck driver from the bungalow even as Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, obstructed their entry.

"We have arrested Khedkar's driver Praful Salunkhe, who was involved in the abduction," Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane said.

The Rabale police have registered a case under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including Dilip Khedkar, who is absconding.

The Pune police have also registered a case against Manorama Khedkar, the mother of Puja Khedkar, for allegedly obstructing the police and issued a notice.

Puja Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated a series of actions against Khedkar, including lodging a criminal case for attempting to take the civil services exam by faking her identity. Delhi Police had lodged an FIR against her for various offences.

After the controversy erupted over Puja Khedkar's appointment as a probationary IAS officer, a video surfaced last year in which her mother was seen threatening a farmer. Manorama Khedkar was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

