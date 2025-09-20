Good News! Solapur-Mumbai, Solapur-Bengaluru Flights To Take Off On October 15 | File Photo

In good news for Solapurkars, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Friday said flight services connecting Solapur to Mumbai and Bengaluru are set to take off on October 15.

"The wait for Solapurkars is over. Regular passenger flights will start from Solapur Airport on both the Solapur-Mumbai and Solapur-Bengaluru routes from October 15. This double gift to Solapur on the auspicious occasion of Navratri is a big step towards convenient, fast and modern transportation," Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The service will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on October 15.

"With this flight service, Solapurkars will get direct and fast air connectivity with the state's financial capital, Mumbai, as well as the industrial hub of South India, Bengaluru. This new service will be of immense convenience to traders, entrepreneurs, students and devotees," he added.

The flights will be available on four days of the week: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

The Solapur-Mumbai flight is scheduled for 12:55 pm, with the return flight at 2:45 pm. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru-Solapur flight is scheduled for 11:10 am, while the Solapur-Bengaluru flight is at 4:15 pm.

The Solapur Airport was renovated at a cost of Rs 60 crore in September 2024 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, not many airlines have shown initiative in operating flights from the airport. Currently, it has a flight to a single destination – Goa – four days a week, operated by airline Fly91. Originally, the airline was supposed to launch flights to Goa and Mumbai from Solapur in December 2024, but this launch was postponed. Finally, in June 2025, Fly91 inaugurated its flight service from Solapur to Goa.