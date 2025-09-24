 Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth

According to officials, constables Amol Awhad and Mayur Bhokare from the Anti-Extortion Cell were patrolling when they received information about the accused Ishwar Tupsundar possessing a firearm

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
Pune Crime: Anti-Extortion Cell Arrests 22-Year-Old Criminal Flaunting Pistol In Kasba Peth

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Pune Police nabbed a notorious criminal for brandishing a country-made pistol to spread terror in the city. The Anti-Extortion Cell seized a country-made pistol valued at ₹40,000 and two live cartridges worth ₹200 from his possession during a raid in Kasba Peth. The arrested gangster has been identified as Ishwar Prashant Tupsundar (22).

According to officials, constables Amol Awhad and Mayur Bhokare from the Anti-Extortion Cell were patrolling when they received information about the accused Tupsundar possessing a firearm. Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached his house in Kasba Peth.

While questioning, the accused initially tried to mislead the police with evasive answers. However, he later admitted to carrying a pistol hidden in a bag.

During the search operation, police recovered one country-made pistol and two cartridges from his possession. Investigations revealed that Tupsundar already has multiple serious offences registered against him. Police are verifying whether he is linked to any criminal gangs operating in the area or acting as an individual.

Chhagan Kapse, Senior PI of the Anti-Extortion Cell, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the accused is a habitual offender and was on bail. Acting on the tip-off, police caught him red-handed and seized the pistol and live cartridges.

