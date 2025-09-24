Pune: Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge To Become One-Way; Changes On Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway As Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Implement Key Traffic Measures In IT Hub | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge will become a one-way bridge during peak hours, and three lanes will be made for traffic according to the time on Hinjawadi-Wakad Road, officials said on Wednesday. Along with that, entry and exit points have been changed on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass section of the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway in the Hinjawadi and Wakad area.

Wakad and Hinjawadi, the key IT hubs of Pune, have been grappling with traffic issues for many years due to various infrastructure challenges and the area's development being unable to accommodate the growing population. On Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey visited the area, spoke with local residents, and gave some instructions. Unclog Hinjawadi petitioners Sachin Londhe, Sachin Gunale, and others were present on this occasion too.

The visit was made after Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park petitioners repeatedly raised the issue of various problems in Hinjawadi, traffic being a major one. After his visit, based on PCMC officials’ and residents’ observations, Choubey gave some advice to Traffic Branch officials.

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, told The Free Press Journal, "On an experimental basis, we have decided that in the mornings, the bridge will be one-way from Wakad to Hinjawadi. From Wakad to Hinjawadi, three lanes will be there in the morning, while we have kept one lane for Hinjawadi to Wakad traffic. In the evening peak hours, when the majority of people are leaving Hinjawadi, this system will be exactly the opposite."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil told The FPJ, "Changes have been made for the entry points on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway near the Wakad and Hinjawadi areas too. Our motivation was that in one area, people either enter or exit it. Changes have been made accordingly. Temporary barricading has been done for this too."

Following are the changes:

1. Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge

- Morning: 8 am to 12 pm

1) The bridge is to be one-way from Wakad to Hinjawadi.

2) Three lanes are to be present from Wakad to Hinjawadi, and one lane is to be present from Hinjawadi to Wakad.

3) In the morning, people going from Hinjawadi to Wakad should not take the flyover but take a left and get a U-turn from Sayaji Underpass to reach their desired destination.

- Evening: 4 pm to 10 pm

1) The bridge is to be one-way from Hinjawadi to Wakad.

2) Three lanes are to be present from Hinjawadi to Wakad, and one lane is to be present from Wakad to Hinjawadi.

3) In the evening, people going from Wakad to Hinjawadi should take a left before the flyover and go to their desired destination by taking a U-turn at the Surya Underpass.

2. For people on the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway

1) Puncture locations have been changed, so the entry and exit points have been moved.

2) Temporary barricading at Bhujbal Chowk on both sides ensures that people only enter the highway from the square, not exit it.

3) Boards have been put on display: vehicles coming from Mumbai will exit the highway before the Sayaji Underpass, and vehicles coming from Pune will exit the highway before the Surya Underpass.

PI Sonawane also said, "We have noticed that the majority of vehicles enter Hinjawadi in the morning and exit Hinjawadi in the evening. That’s why these changes have been made."

DCP Patil further said, "This is on an experimental basis. Residents can submit their suggestions and objections to us through the Hinjawadi Traffic Division office at Bhujbal Chowk or the Traffic Branch Main Office in Chinchwad Gaon in front of Elpro Mall."