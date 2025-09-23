 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Approves Four-Wheeler Driving Training Programme For Transgender Community
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Approves Four-Wheeler Driving Training Programme For Transgender Community | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Standing Committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved a new initiative to provide four-wheeler driving training to members of the transgender community, officials announced on Tuesday. This programme, led by PCMC's Social Development Department, aims to empower the community and create new employment opportunities.

The meeting took place at the Late Mayor Madhukar Pawale Hall in PCMC's main administrative building and was chaired by PCMC Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh. During the meeting, various proposals were reviewed and approved, and Commissioner Singh also took a department-wise review of ongoing development projects.

Additional Commissioners Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, Trupti Sandbhor, City Secretary Mukesh Kolap, and other department heads were in attendance. A total of 39 projects and decisions were approved in the meeting, officials said.

Key Decisions from the Meeting

- The “Zero Waste” project in municipal schools, along with production management expenses for the Swachh Samman Sohala (Cleanliness Honours Ceremony) and preparations for the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 (Cleanliness Survey).
- Increasing student intake for postgraduate courses at Yashwantrao Smruti Hospital and paying the related academic fees to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik.
- Extending the deadline for the mechanical cleaning of sewage lines and manhole chambers in the B-Ward area.

- Paying the registration fee and penal charges to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for the new Jijamata Hospital.
- Purchasing lithium polymer batteries for the new Jijamata Hospital.
- Approving a revised budget for the ongoing development of DP roads in the Kudulwadi area (Ward No. 2).
- Constructing residential flats for economically weaker sections in Dudulgaon under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme).
- Additionally, Administrator Shekhar Singh approved resolutions under the committee's authority, including the registration of a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative and the implementation of the new light motor vehicle driving training programme for the transgender community.

