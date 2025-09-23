Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the urgent need to expedite the remaining land acquisition for the Beed-Parli railway line to accelerate Marathwada’s social and economic development. Once completed, this rail route will enable direct travel from Parli to Ahilyanagar. Pawar instructed railway authorities and the concerned district officials to prioritize the project.

AIIMS in Pune: Coordination with Central Government

Pawar directed officials from the Medical Education Department to coordinate with the central government for the establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Pune, highlighting the strategic importance of enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the state.

Focus on Pune Metro Line-3 Completion

The Deputy CM stressed the importance of completing the Pune Metro Line-3 project, connecting Shivajinagar to Hinjewadi, with high-quality construction standards. Considering the ongoing festive season, he instructed that metro construction under bridges should be carefully managed to avoid traffic congestion.

Guidelines for Karjat-Bhimashankar-Khed-Shirur Highway Project

Ajit Pawar also reviewed the proposed Karjat-Bhimashankar-Khed-Shirur highway project, providing necessary guidelines to officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure timely and efficient implementation.

Deputy CM’s Project Monitoring Session

The review meeting, titled “Deputy CM’s Project Monitoring Session”, was chaired by Ajit Pawar at the Ministry. Key attendees included Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar; O.P. Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of Finance; Manisha Mhaisakar, Additional Chief Secretary of PWD; Development Secretary Vikas Chandr Rastogi; Planning Secretary Saurabh Vijay; Cooperative Secretary Pravin Darade; Managing Director of MahaRail Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal; Deputy CM’s Secretary Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh; Secretary of Medical Education Dheerajkumar; State Tax Commissioner Ashish Sharma; PWD Secretary Abasaheb Nagargoje; Medical Education Commissioner Anil Bhandari; and senior officials from Pune Metro, PMRDA, and the relevant district administrations.

Officials joining via video conference included Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Managing Director of MahaMetro Shravan Hardikar, District Collectors of Pune and Raigad, Sports Commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, Cooperative Commissioner Deepak Tavare, CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board Pradeep P., CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Yogesh Mhase, and Director of Medical Education Dr. Ajay Chandanwale. The session was coordinated by Deputy CM Office Joint Secretary Vikas Dhakne.

Review of Key Development Projects Across Maharashtra

During the meeting, Ajit Pawar reviewed the progress of several major projects, including Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial at Vadhu and Tulapur, Veer Vastaad Lahuji Salve Memorial, Pune, Lonavala Skywalk and Tiger Point, “Sarathi” institution regional centers in Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Kharghar, Sambhajinagar, and Amravati, Satara Medical College and Satara Military School, GST Bhavan in Wadala, Radio Club Mumbai, Mirkarwada Port, Ratnagiri, Krishi Bhavan, Labour Welfare Bhavan, Cooperative Bhavan, Purandar Airport, Olympic Bhavan & Museum, Government veterinary colleges in Pune, Parli, and Baramati.