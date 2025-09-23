 Pune Crime: Man Dies By Suicide In Talegaon Dabhade After Alleged Harassment Over Property Dispute From His Own Family
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune Crime: Man Dies By Suicide In Talegaon Dabhade After Alleged Harassment Over Property Dispute From His Own Family | Representative image.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A man has reportedly died by suicide after alleged harassment by his family in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade area. A case has been registered against three people, including his mother, sister, and brother. He was allegedly denied property rights.

He was discovered dead on 30th August. His wife has filed a complaint against his 89-year-old mother, sister, and brother, Milind Radhakrishna Kamat (56). They have all been booked under BNS 109 (abetment of suicide).

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Sandeep Radhakrishna Kamat. Police said that the family had received a bungalow from his father in Karnataka in a will. However, Sandeep claimed that when his late father, Radhakrishna, decided on his will, he wasn’t mentally stable or fit. That’s why he denied this and challenged his mother, brother, and sister.

A police official said, “The complaint says Sandeep was constantly getting harassed by his family for not being fine with the bungalow’s deal. They also sold off the property in Karnataka without his consent. He was distressed by this and hanged himself.”

