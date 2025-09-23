 Pune: PMC Commissioner Reviews Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, Calls For Early Completion Of Development Projects
Pune: PMC Commissioner Reviews Rajiv Gandhi Zoo, Calls For Early Completion Of Development Projects

Naval Kishore Ram visited the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park on Monday, September 22 and reviewed its facilities, wildlife care, and ongoing development projects.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
The Pune Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram visited the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park on Monday, September 22 and reviewed its facilities, wildlife care, and ongoing development projects. He directed officials to speed up work on the Zoo Master Plan to enhance the tourist experience and boost revenue.

During the inspection, the PMC officials checked the animal enclosures, health and nutrition facilities for the wildlife, and the amenities provided for visitors. He also interacted with tourists to understand their views.

The Commissioner emphasised early completion of the modern Snake Park project and immediate commencement of the “Bird Park.” He also called for the planned introduction of new species, better animal healthcare, priority to food safety and pest control, and the strengthening of the zoo’s security system.

Ram further stressed that the proposed Entrance Plaza should be completed soon to ease tourist entry and that parking facilities should be expanded to accommodate more visitors. “Facilities for children are good, but we should work towards making them of international standards,” he added.

The Commissioner suggested preparing a time-bound integrated development plan, with the required funding approvals, so that the zoo could transform into a world-class destination within the next four years.

Joint Municipal Commissioner (Garden Department) Dr. Ashok D. Ghorpade, Zoo Director Dr. Rajkumar Jadhav, Executive Engineer Rahul Salunkhe, Deputy Director Dr. Suchitra Suryavanshi-Patil, Deputy Engineer Amol Rudrake, and consultant H.K.S. along with representatives from the international design and consulting firm were present during the visit.

