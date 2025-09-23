Pune Vs Germany Traffic Comparison Video Goes Viral, Divides Social Media Users | Spinny

A viral video has been surfacing on social media where a man is seen comparing the traffic jams in Pune vis-a-vis Germany.

Karan Singh, with an Instagram handle name ‘carswithkaran’, shared the video, mentioning, “Think we’re capable of this discipline here?”

The post went viral with a lot of counter-comments. Some include -

- “Strict rules and fines bring obedience, mate. Your comparison isn’t valid without that.”

- “Bro, you are comparing the traffic in Pune with Germany. Are you serious?”

- “Yes, civic sense is a big problem. But saying it doesn’t need infrastructure is a stretch. Look at the road breadth, the quality,” another user replied.

- “Not possible in India, cause these emergency vehicles are mostly politicians and their kids, relatives, right-hand, left-hand, etc.”

- “That’s such a big ask for Indians! Ain’t happening this century.”

- “If anyone has ever got a foreign driving licence, one can immediately understand that driving needs to be studied and practised. For example, in the UAE, presently to get a driving licence takes 2/3 months of training, studying, orals and road practice day, night and highway practice. We can pay an agent and be done, or we can go to the RTO, where they don’t know what they are teaching, so what does anyone expect? Also, our road markings, dividers, etc, are all lopsided, so the Government is to blame, and this will only get worse. Driving is not about civic sense; it’s a subject.”

While some users stressed the necessity of civic sense among people.