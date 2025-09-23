‘GST Reduction Historic Decision For Poor, Middle Class’: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule At 31st Pune Navratri Festival (Photos & Video) |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently given citizens a big gift by reducing the GST rate. This will bring about a radical change in people’s daily lives. The 28% GST has been directly reduced to as low as 5% in some areas. This historic decision has been taken keeping in mind the welfare of the poor and middle-class citizens. I am aware that the government will face a loss of several crores of revenue, but this decision is important for the people. Citizens must now focus on using locally produced (swadeshi) products. The country’s money should not flow abroad; it should stay within India. This will help create a Developed India 2047. From here on, “Swadeshi” will remain our guiding mantra and our true religion, said State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

The 31st Pune Navratri Festival, a delightful blend of art, culture, singing, instrumental music, devotional songs, dance, and other performances, was inaugurated on Monday at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Present on the occasion were senior Gandhian thinker and former MLA Ulhas Pawar, State Minister of Urban Development Madhuri Misal, BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate, former Minister of State for Home Ramesh Bagwe, and Additional Police Commissioner Sanjay Patil.

Former Deputy Mayor and organiser of the Pune Navratra Festival, President Aba Bagul, and Jayshree Bagul welcomed the dignitaries. Marathi film actresses Bhargavi Chirmule, Teja Devkar, Saniya Chaudhary, Radha Sagar, Smita Tambe, Prajakta Gaikwad, Rutuja Junnarkar, Amruta Dhongde, and Vaishnavi Patil graced the occasion with their special presence.

On the day of Ghatasthapana (first day of Navratri), at 6:41 a.m., the ritual was performed at Shree Lakshmi Mata Temple, Sahakarnagar, Shivdarshan, by Aba Bagul and Jayshree Bagul. This year, in the temple premises, a grand 72-foot-tall replica of the Meenakshi Temple from Madurai has been created. Minister Bawankule inaugurated this as well.

At the inauguration, veteran social worker Padma Shri Girish Prabhune, who has worked tirelessly for the education and upbringing of children from nomadic and denotified tribes, was honoured with the Maharshi Award. The Shree Lakshmi Mata Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Dr Parag Kalkar (Pro-Vice Chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University), Dr Shailendra Devolankar (State Director of Higher Education), social activist Dr Megha Purav Samant, Shirish Deshpande (co-founder of Buldhana Cooperative Bank), and folk artist Pramila Lodgekar. In addition, Dr Mayur Kardile and Dr Arvind Khomne were also specially felicitated.

Bawankule said, “For many years, Aba Bagul and Jayshree Bagul have been successfully organising the Pune Navratra Festival. They have had the fortune to carry forward this religious endeavour. For the past 35 years, I have been associated with the Mahalaxmi Devi Festival in Nagpur, and this is the first time I have come to Pune during this period. The way Aba Bagul has dedicated his life is truly inspiring, and there are many valuable lessons to be learned from it.”

“No person is perfect; everyone learns from experience. God has given each individual a special talent, and we express it in our own way. Thus, we learn from one another through experiences. In human life, honour, prestige, and wealth may fade, but the work done in life is what truly matters. The way Navratra is celebrated here should only become more prosperous in the coming years. If we dedicate our lives to God, country, and religion, the nation will truly develop. India’s glorious religious traditions are the hallmark of our culture,” he added.

He further said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and our government are giving special attention to Pune. The Chief Minister regularly visits Pune for various works. He has already laid out long-term plans for a developed Pune for the years 2029, 2035, and 2047. Pune will become Maharashtra’s best city with large-scale infrastructure development. Our leaders are working collectively here, and the work ahead will surpass even the best ideas ever envisioned for Pune.”

Aba Bagul said, “Today, Chandrashekhar Bawankule came to the festival without looking at party lines, and I welcome him for that. His work is extensive; for many years, he has been active in various fields. He takes policy decisions swiftly and effectively. Pune faces serious traffic issues, and I have prepared micro-planning for it, which should be considered.

After the octroi was abolished, GST came in, and the PMC’s budget is Rs 10,000 crores, but only Rs 6,000 crores is being collected. A fixed tax collection system should be created across all municipal corporations, and based on that, funds can be used for development, while manpower is utilised efficiently.”

As every year, the inauguration ceremony was grand and spectacular. The event featured “Anand Tarang,” a jugalbandi of sitar, violin, flute, and tabla presented by Dr Neelima Radkar, Madhavi Karandikar, and the group. Renowned Kathak exponent Pt. Shama Bhate and her troupe performed “Sharanye Rudra Chandike.”

Vinod Dhokte, Swati Dhokte, and co-artists presented the traditional Jagran “Jagar Shakti Pithancha” (Goddess invocation). The highlight of the evening was “Jallosh,” a dance performance by Marathi film actresses Bhargavi Chirmule, Teja Devkar, Saniya Chaudhary, Radha Sagar, Smita Tambe, Prajakta Gaikwad, Rutuja Junnarkar, Amruta Dhongde, and Vaishnavi Patil, choreographed by Nikita Moghe, which mesmerised the audience.

The program was compered by Shilpa Deshpande, and Ghanshyam Sawant delivered the vote of thanks.