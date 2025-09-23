PHOTOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Vinoy Kumar Choubey Reviews Traffic Congestion In IT Hub: Will Hinjawadi-Wakad Bridge Become One-Way? | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey visited the Hinjawadi and Wakad areas on Tuesday to get a ground report on the traffic congestion in the IT hubs. The visit was made after Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park raised traffic and other infrastructural issues with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police from time to time. After this meeting, police officials said that they might consider making the Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge one-way depending on the time.

The meeting started at 11 a.m. on Tuesday and included key police officials, including CP Choubey, Add. CP Sarang Awhad, and DCP (Traffic) Vivek Patil. PCMC officials Bapu Gaikwad and Sunil Pawar were also present and conducted a detailed survey of traffic as instructed by senior officials. Unclog Hinjawadi petitioners Sachin Londhe, Sachin Gunale, and others were present on this occasion too.

During the meeting, the group visited ten specific locations to assess the traffic situation:



1. Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge

2. Sata Mali Temple (near Hinjawadi Bridge)

3. Hinjawadi Indian Oil Petrol Pump Chowk

4. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk

5. Bhujbal Chowk

6. Phoenix Mall of the Millennium Road

7. Western Avenue Housing Society

8. Missing Link Road (near Phoenix Mall, Wakad)

9. Kala Khadak Signal

10. Dange Chowk, Thergaon

Attendees discussed and proposed various solutions for these areas. Western Avenue Society took the opportunity to invite Commissioner Choubey to their Navratri festival, which he attended. The society’s president, Sudhakar Diwan, and Godbole thanked the police officials for honouring their impromptu invitation.



The petitioners ended the meeting on a positive note, thanking Commissioner Choubey and the PCMC team for their third visit to Hinjawadi IT Park to assess the traffic situation and for their commitment to finding solutions for congestion-free roads.

DCP (Traffic) Vivek Patil told The Free Press Journal, “CP sir has asked to expedite work on the missing links in the Hinjawadi roadworks. In the mornings, traffic arrangements are being implemented on an experimental basis, with three lanes designated from Wakad to Hinjawadi. In the evenings, three lanes will be designated from Hinjawadi to Wakad. This means that in the morning, the road towards Hinjawadi will function as a one-way, while in the evening, the road towards Wakad will function as a one-way. The older projects are under review, and new works have also been instructed.”