Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the municipal polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The party is actively inducting several key leaders -- not only from rival political outfits but also from its allies.

Here is a full list:

1. Sanjog Waghere: He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. He was earlier associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He has served as a three-time corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and formerly held the mayoral position in the industrial city.

2. Surendra Pathare: He is the son of Bapu Pathare, the NCP-SP MLA from the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency in Pune.

3. Rahul Kalate: He contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Chinchwad constituency on an NCP-SP ticket. He started his political career with the Congress, then joined the NCP and later the Shiv Sena.

4. Sayali Wanjale: She is the daughter of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) late MLA Ramesh Wanjale. Her brother, Mayuresh, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Khadakwasla constituency.

5. Hemant Bagul: He is the son of senior Congress leader Aba Bagul. His father unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Parvati constituency.

6. Datta Bahirat: He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from the Shivajinagar constituency.