 Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFull List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the municipal polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The party is actively inducting several key leaders -- not only from rival political outfits but also from its allies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the municipal polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The party is actively inducting several key leaders -- not only from rival political outfits but also from its allies.

Here is a full list:

1. Sanjog Waghere: He contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket. He was earlier associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He has served as a three-time corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and formerly held the mayoral position in the industrial city.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Taping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
Uttar Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Daily Wager Accused Of Taping 12-Yr-Old Girl In Ballia Arrested In Bihar
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot
'Have Not Received Complaint Yet': Delhi Police On Assault Of Passenger By Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption Case
Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan & Wife Bushra Bibi Sentenced To 17 Years In Toshakhana Corruption Case
What Is Dry Promotion? Why Does It Matter?
What Is Dry Promotion? Why Does It Matter?
Read Also
Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow
article-image

2. Surendra Pathare: He is the son of Bapu Pathare, the NCP-SP MLA from the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency in Pune.

3. Rahul Kalate: He contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Chinchwad constituency on an NCP-SP ticket. He started his political career with the Congress, then joined the NCP and later the Shiv Sena.

4. Sayali Wanjale: She is the daughter of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) late MLA Ramesh Wanjale. Her brother, Mayuresh, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls from the Khadakwasla constituency.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...
article-image

5. Hemant Bagul: He is the son of senior Congress leader Aba Bagul. His father unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls as an independent candidate from the Parvati constituency.

6. Datta Bahirat: He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from the Shivajinagar constituency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

Full List Of Key Leaders Likely To Join BJP In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Ahead Of Municipal Polls

Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow

Pune: Polling Underway For Baramati, Phursungi Municipal Councils; Counting Tomorrow

Pune: PMC Fixes Fees For Campaign Rallies Ahead Of Municipal Elections; Check Details

Pune: PMC Fixes Fees For Campaign Rallies Ahead Of Municipal Elections; Check Details

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...

Pune: NCP (SP) Suffers Major Setback As 22 Leaders, Including MLA Bapu Pathare's Son, Set To Join...

BJP Loyalists In Jalgaon Seek ‘Justice’ Amid Influx Of Leaders Ahead Of Civic Polls

BJP Loyalists In Jalgaon Seek ‘Justice’ Amid Influx Of Leaders Ahead Of Civic Polls