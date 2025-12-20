 Punekars Throng Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe In Viman Nagar (Photos & Videos)
Punekars Throng Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe In Viman Nagar (Photos & Videos)

Rameshwaram Cafe offers a wide range of over 120 authentic South Indian dishes, including Ghee Podi Thatte Idli, Gudbud, Ghee Masala Dosa, Open Butter Masala Dosa, Wada Sambar, Saffron Kesari Bath, Kanchipuram Idli, Karnataka-style Poori Sagu, and Filter Coffee, among others

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Punekars Throng Newly Opened Rameshwaram Cafe In Viman Nagar (Photos & Videos) | Reddit

Bengaluru's famous Rameshwaram Cafe opened its new branch in Pune's Viman Nagar on Friday.

Known for its South Indian cuisine, the cafe has instantly become popular among Punekars, who are lining up outside the outlet.

Rameshwaram cafe queue
byu/madrasimumbaikar inpune
Rameshwaram cafe queue
byu/madrasimumbaikar inpune

A Reddit user shared a picture on the platform. The image shows long queues outside the cafe during the morning hours. "There was an actual queue as you see outside a temple," the user wrote.

Before officially opening the cafe, food was served for free, which also saw huge crowds gathering at the spot, creating traffic issues in the area.

About Rameshwaram Cafe

The Rameshwaram Cafe has established its reputation by delivering authentic South Indian cuisine.

According to the cafe's website, the taste and quality of the food are consistent across all its outlets. “With uncompromised quality, it’s a one-of-a-kind South Indian cafe that’s open from 6.30 am to 1 am throughout and caters to people across all strata,” the website reads.

Founded by Raghavendra Rao and Divya Raghavendra Rao, the cafe aims to “provide original, unfiltered South Indian flavours globally. Over the years, both the founders have received many awards and accolades for their impeccable contributions in their respective fields,” it adds.

Popular dishes:

The cafe offers a wide range of over 120 authentic South Indian dishes, including Ghee Podi Thatte Idli, Gudbud, Ghee Masala Dosa, Open Butter Masala Dosa, Wada Sambar, Saffron Kesari Bath, Kanchipuram Idli, Karnataka-style Poori Sagu, and Filter Coffee, among others.

