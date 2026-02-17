Mayor Deepmala Kale In Action Mode: 6 AM Surprise Health Office Check In Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: Jalgaon Mayor Deepmala Kale is in action mode. In view of the large number of complaints from citizens regarding the cleanliness of the city, Mayor Kale made a surprise visit to the health department in Ward 5 on Monday morning to see the current situation. This time, he inspected the attendance book of the employees and indicated that strict action will be taken against absent and undisciplined employees. He gave a strong assurance to the officials that no compromise will be tolerated regarding health.

Mayor Deepmala Kale entered the health department office at 6 am, causing a rush of officers and employees. The mayor inspected the attendance book. He took detailed information about how many employees are on duty and how many are actually present at work. "Take note of employees who are shirking their duties or are absent without permission. It is necessary to have discipline among employees. "If employees are behaving undisciplined, discipline them immediately; otherwise, I will have to take a strict stand," the mayor said, reprimanding the officers present.

The mayor had received complaints that various commercial complexes (markets) in Ward 5 were not being cleaned regularly. Against this backdrop, he inspected the cleanliness of the area. "The market must be cleaned regularly. Take care that traders and citizens do not face any trouble," he instructed. Former mayors Nitin Laddha, Mangala Chaudhary, and Mahesh Patil, along with other office bearers of the Municipal Corporation and employees of the Health Department, were present during this inspection tour.

When the corporators complained to the mayor about the cleanliness of the Gendalal Mill area in Jalgaon city, the mayor went to the scene and inspected the Gendalal Mill area on Tuesday. It was seen that the cleanliness of the Gendalal Mill area was at its lowest. The mayor expressed his anger after seeing the stench in the area and the garbage in the alleys. He ordered immediate cleaning.

While talking to the citizens, the mayor said that it is necessary for citizens to be aware of cleanliness instead of just depending on the administration. He instructed the residents of the area. When the garbage truck arrives, they should give their garbage to the garbage truck on time. Do not spread the pollution by throwing garbage in the alleys. He said that everyone should act responsibly to keep their area clean. Along with the mayor, corporators Sangeeta Dandekar, Rita Sapkale, Vinod Sapkale, etc. were present during this inspection tour.

In order to resolve the issues of development works in the city, Mayor Deepmala Kale made a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation's Ghantagadi Center on Tuesday, February 17, and inspected the functioning there. During this time, the mayor interacted directly with the employees, and the employees narrated the problems to the mayor. During the inspection of the centre, the mayor found many errors and serious problems of the employees.

The diesel in the vehicles is always low, the contactor is not present on time and, most importantly, the employees do not get their salaries on time. The employees complained that the fines are often paid from our salaries. When the mayor asked about such complaints that the Ghantagadi comes to some places in the city and does not go to some places, the employees told about the technical problems. Information about the availability of vehicles also came to light at this time. Currently, there are a total of 104 Ghantagadis in the city, 83 old and 21 new, out of which 88 cars are actually working. While 16 cars are in a broken-down condition. There are a total of 13 compactors, 7 old and 6 new, out of which 8 are currently working. Apart from this, 9 pickups, 6 dumpers and 3 skip loaders are deployed in the city.

Taking note of all these, Mayor Deepmala Kale asked BVG Company's Project Head Vinod Reddy for a report on the work. "Waste disposal in the city must be done in a timely and disciplined manner. "If the work is not done on time, strict action will be taken against you," the mayor warned on this occasion. He also assured the administrative officials that he will have to impose discipline in the Ghantagadi Kendra to maintain the cleanliness of the city.