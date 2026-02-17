Pune Congress City President Arvind Shinde Alleges Police Bias After BJP–Congress Stone-Pelting Clash; Demands Transfer Of CP Amitesh Kumar | Sourced

Pune: Following cross-complaints filed over stone-pelting between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress, the Pune City Congress has raised serious questions about the actions taken by the Pune Police, alleging bias in the investigation.

Arvind Shinde, Pune City President of the Congress, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the police action was one-sided. “Our party workers were brutally injured, yet stricter sections have been applied against us. We are demanding the transfer of Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. We will soon hold a prolonged protest in front of the Commissioner’s office,” he said.

Cross Complaints

In the first case, Pune Police book BJP leaders and workers for stone-pelting and vandalism at Congress Bhavan. While in another case, Congress workers were booked.

Pune City Police have registered a case against around 50 BJP workers, including BJP Pune City president Dhiraj Ghate and BJYM Pune chief Dushyant Mohol, in connection with an alleged incident of stone-pelting, vandalism, and assault at Congress Bhavan on Sunday.

According to police officials, the FIR was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Prachi Nitin Dudhane (42), a homemaker from Karve Nagar. In her complaint, she stated that on February 15, between 12.30 pm and 2 pm, a group led by BJP’s Pune city office-bearers gathered outside Congress Bhavan, raised slogans, pelted stones, injured three Congress workers, and damaged several vehicles parked on the premises.

The complaint names BJP city president Dhiraj Ghate, youth wing leader Dushyant Mohol, and nearly 50 to 60 party workers as accused in the matter.

Police officials confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 118(1), 189(2), 189(3), 324(4), and 191(2), along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Senior police officers visited the spot soon after the incident, and electronic evidence, including video footage, has been collected. Further investigation is underway.

Background of the Incident

The violence reportedly erupted near Congress Bhavan, the city headquarters of the Indian National Congress, after BJP and Congress workers came face-to-face during protests. The agitation followed an alleged controversial remark made by Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal concerning Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

Earlier, an FIR had been registered against Sapkal in Pune (at Parvati Police Station) over the remark, which BJP leaders claimed hurt the sentiments of followers of the Maratha king.

After the FIR, BJP workers staged a protest outside Congress Bhavan demanding action, while Congress workers gathered in support of their state president. This led to heightened tension between workers of both parties, which later escalated into stone-throwing, leaving several people injured and multiple vehicles damaged.