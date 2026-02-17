 Automatic Fine System To Go Live At 40 Signals In Nashik From Feb 20
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Automatic Fine System To Go Live At 40 Signals In Nashik From Feb 20 | Sourced

Nashik: In a major step to tighten traffic discipline, the Nashik Police Commissionerate will activate an Automatic Traffic Violation Detection System at 40 major city signals from Friday, February 20.

The system uses Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to automatically capture offences. An e-challan with fine details will be sent directly to the violator’s registered mobile number.

Fines will range from ₹500 to ₹1,000, depending on the offence.

The initiative is part of traffic management measures ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, as roadwork and increased vehicle movement have caused frequent congestion and violations across the city.

A dedicated control room has been set up at the Police Commissionerate to monitor and process violations in real time.

If the e-challan is not cleared within the stipulated time, the case will be forwarded to court for further legal action.

Assistant Commissioner of the Transport Department Anvita Shinde said:

“Traffic has increased due to Kumbh-related works. This automated system will help curb violations. Citizens should wear helmets and seat belts and strictly follow traffic signals to avoid penalties.”

CBS Chowk

Mehar Chowk

Sharanpur Road

College Road

Canada Corner

Jehan Signal

Mahatmanagar

Trimbak Naka

Gadkari Chowk

Pathardi Phata

Papaya Nursery

Juna Adgaon Naka

Swami Narayan Chowk

Bitco

Swimming Pool

Lekhanagar

Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan

Sangli Bank Signal

Peth Road

Not wearing a helmet

Triple seating

Not wearing a seat belt

Overloading

Passenger seated in front of auto-rickshaw

Jumping the signal

Using fancy / illegal number plates

Citizens have been urged to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to avoid penalties and ensure safer roads for a

