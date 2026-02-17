Automatic Fine System To Go Live At 40 Signals In Nashik From Feb 20

Nashik: In a major step to tighten traffic discipline, the Nashik Police Commissionerate will activate an Automatic Traffic Violation Detection System at 40 major city signals from Friday, February 20.
The system uses Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to automatically capture offences. An e-challan with fine details will be sent directly to the violator’s registered mobile number.
Fines will range from ₹500 to ₹1,000, depending on the offence.
The initiative is part of traffic management measures ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, as roadwork and increased vehicle movement have caused frequent congestion and violations across the city.
A dedicated control room has been set up at the Police Commissionerate to monitor and process violations in real time.
If the e-challan is not cleared within the stipulated time, the case will be forwarded to court for further legal action.
Assistant Commissioner of the Transport Department Anvita Shinde said:
“Traffic has increased due to Kumbh-related works. This automated system will help curb violations. Citizens should wear helmets and seat belts and strictly follow traffic signals to avoid penalties.”
CBS Chowk
Mehar Chowk
Sharanpur Road
College Road
Canada Corner
Jehan Signal
Mahatmanagar
Trimbak Naka
Gadkari Chowk
Pathardi Phata
Papaya Nursery
Juna Adgaon Naka
Swami Narayan Chowk
Bitco
Swimming Pool
Lekhanagar
Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan
Sangli Bank Signal
Peth Road
Not wearing a helmet
Triple seating
Not wearing a seat belt
Overloading
Passenger seated in front of auto-rickshaw
Jumping the signal
Using fancy / illegal number plates
Citizens have been urged to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly to avoid penalties and ensure safer roads for a