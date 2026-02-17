 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti To Be Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Nashik; Police Ban DJs, Enforce Strict Guidelines
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary is being celebrated on Thursday, February 19. Due to the recently held municipal council elections, this year the Shiv Jayanti festival is likely to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in the city. Against this backdrop, the Nashik Police Commissionerate has held peace committee meetings in every police station and has given instructions to strictly follow the law while celebrating the festival.

The police have clarified that no group should use DJs or loud sound systems on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. An appeal has been made to use traditional instruments to avoid noise pollution. Also, instructions have been given to throw flowers instead of gulaal in the process.

Main instructions and measures of the police

- Strict attention will be paid to ensure that no law is violated while celebrating the festival.

- It is mandatory to register each group with the concerned police station.

- The Shiv Jayanti process will be monitored by CCTV and plainclothes police personnel.

- Preventive action will be continued to prevent any untoward incident.

- Strict action will be taken in case of violation of the Noise Pollution Control Act.

