Jalgaon: Mayor Goes Aggressive On Plastic Menace, Strict Action From March 1 | Sourced

Jalgaon: Mayor Deepmala Kale is aggressive in freeing the city from the scourge of plastic, and the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation has now started the 'Aarpar' battle. Mayor Deepmala Kale has held an urgent meeting of plastic sellers in the city and given a deadline of March 1 to stop selling plastic. Even after that, if plastic is found, a fine of Rs 25,000 has been issued, and if necessary, a criminal case will be filed.

This important meeting was held on Monday in the mayor's office. On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Manoj Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner (Health) Uday Patil, Senior Health Superintendent Ramesh Kamble, Plastic Sellers Association President Kamal Shamnani and Dhanraj Chawla, along with members of the 'My City, My Responsibility' group, were present.

Mayor Deepmala Kale said that traders are being given a deadline of March 1 to remove their goods. After that, 'strict' action will be taken without any prior notice. We are appealing to use compostable bags and cloth bags instead of plastic ones. They will also get employment if they buy cloth bags, especially from women's self-help groups, he said. On this occasion, Dr Leena Patil gave information about using eco-friendly bags and other materials.

Mayor Deepmala Kale also said that if someone is selling plastic in the city, citizens can directly contact the mayor or the deputy mayor and complain. Traders responded that this is the first mayor to call for a discussion to understand the problems of traders and eliminate plastic. The first phase of the administration will be to ban single-use plastic (carry bags). Another review meeting will be held after March 15.

"We are taking this decision for the benefit of the citizens of Jalgaon and to avoid serious problems in the future. We have to break the bad habit of people asking for and taking plastic bags. This is the first coordinated suggestion, after which direct action will be taken." — Deepmala Kale, Mayor.