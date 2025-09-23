 Nashik: Sheetal Patil Receives Patent, Doctorate For Thyroid Hormone Testing Research
Patil received a patent from the Government of India for her research on testing the amount of T3, T4 hormones related to the thyroid gland.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Sheetal Janardan Patil (Pawar), Principal of the Institute of Pharmacy of Ravindra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, has received a patent from the Government of India for her research on testing the amount of T3, T4 hormones related to the thyroid gland. 

In modern times, chemical ingredients (Methyl Paraben, Propyl Paraben, etc.) are used in any medicine, beauty products to make them last longer. With continuous use, these ingredients have side effects on the human body after a long time. But if such chemicals are not used, the shelf life of those cosmetics decreases. 

Therefore, Principal Sheetal Patil has done research that by replacing such chemical components with naturally occurring components (e.g. Menthol, Pulegone found in mint), such medicines and cosmetics can be kept for a long time. 

Specifically, Principal Sheetal Patil has developed a method to test the amount of T3, T4 hormones without taking blood samples. Under this, a special belt and a controller unit were created for the neck, and this smart belt was created. 

This was approved by the Government of India as a design patent. Sheetal Patil has also received a doctorate for this research paper. Meanwhile, Manoj Pingle, President of Ravindra Vidya Prasarak Mandal, has congratulated Principal Sheetal Patil for both these achievements.

