Pune Woman Marries Nashik Man, Hiding Prior Same-Sex Marriage; Case Filed | Unsplash

Nashik: A shocking case has come to light in which a Pune woman married a Nashik man after she had a same-sex marriage with her friend in Pune. A case has been registered against the woman, who cheated the youth after the same-sex marriage, along with her parents.

According to the information received, the concerned Pune woman had a same-sex marriage with her friend and tied the knot with a young man residing on Samangaon Road, Sinnar Phata, Nashik, hiding the matter. However, after the marriage, the young man started noticing something different in his wife's behaviour. The young woman kept her husband away from her, threatening to commit suicide if he touched her body. Due to this, the husband started getting suspicious. When the wife's mobile was checked, he was shocked. The husband found obscene videos and photos in it. Enraged by this, he asked the woman's father why she had cheated. Her father, on the other hand, threatened and abused the young man. After this, the husband rushed to the Nashik Road Police Station and filed a case.

Continuous mobile conversations, video calls and chatting

The husband and in-laws noticed that the woman was constantly talking on her mobile phone. Moreover, they noticed that she was communicating with someone through video calls and chatting. When the married woman went to her mother's house for her postgraduate exams, she told her husband that she had lost a three-tola gold necklace. When the husband checked her mobile phone again, he found evidence of her same-sex marriage. The woman had obscene chats with her friend, video calls made to each other in the bathroom while naked, videos of each other's sexual relations, and details of how the woman played games with her husband. He was shocked to learn all this information after checking her phone.

She was addicted to cigarettes, hookah

During the police investigation, the woman herself clarified that she had married her friend and that she was not attracted to men. She also informed the police that she had told her parents about this. However, they forced her to marry the complainant. She confessed that she had left home to prevent this marriage from happening and had attempted suicide by consuming poisonous pills. It has also been revealed that the woman is addicted to cigarettes and hookah.