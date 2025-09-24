 VIDEO: 4 Thieves Loot ₹1.38 Crore Jewellery From Shop In Pune's Shirur
According to the police, the incident occurred between 4:00 am and 4:35 am. Four masked men allegedly lifted the shutter of the jewellery shop, broke the glass panes and stole gold and silver ornaments kept inside the shop

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
A major jewellery theft took place in Halwai Chowk in Shirur Taluka, Pune district, where four unidentified thieves looted ornaments worth over ₹1.38 crore from Amol Jewellers and Sons Pvt. Ltd. on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 4:00 am and 4:35 am. Four masked men allegedly lifted the shutter of the jewellery shop, broke the glass panes and stole gold and silver ornaments kept inside the shop.

The stolen items include gold ornaments worth ₹64.26 lakh (714 gm of necklaces, chains, rings, and bangles), gold ornaments worth ₹4.14 lakh (46 gm of earrings, pendants, and rings), and silver ornaments worth ₹70 lakh (77 kg of anklets, bangles, and chains), totalling jewellery weighing around 760 gm of gold and 77 kg of silver, collectively valued at ₹1,38,40,000.

Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged by victim Vaibhav Purushottam Joshi (45), resident of Sardar Peth, Shirur.

Senior Police Inspector Sandesh Kenjale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said police are investigating the matter. The accused came in an Eco car and committed the crime. The matter is under investigation and they will be arrested soon.

A case has been registered under sections 331(4), 305, 324(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

