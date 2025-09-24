Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At District Collectorate | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman empowerment campaign, ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’, has been organised at the district collectorate during the Navratri festival.

The programme was organised at the planning hall in the district collectorate on Tuesday. Various events related to women’s education, health, administration, financial empowerment, elocution competitions, schemes of the women and child welfare department, women’s financial development corporation schemes and cultural programmes will be organised during the Navratri period.

The initiative has been taken on the concept devised by district collector Dilip Swami. The programme was started on Tuesday and was inaugurated by API Kadir Deshmukh, district education officer Ashwini Latkar, deputy district collector Dr Suchita Shinde, Sangeeta Rathod and other women officers.

District information officer Dr Milind Dusane, speaking on the occasion, said women play an important role in nurturing the society. Women's empowerment has a long tradition in our society, and during Navratri Utsav the capable women should be felicitated for their talents and contribution, which will serve as the ideal for other women. The administrative officers should implement various schemes for women effectively, he appealed. Dr Meera Dhas conducted the proceedings of the function and proposed a vote of thanks.