Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day | Sourced

Dharashiv: The Tiyopachar Puja of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi was conducted at Shri Shetra Tuljapur on the third day of Shri Shardiya Navratri Mahotsav on Wednesday.

The Abhishek Puja was held between 6 am and 10 am, followed by Aarti. The Chabina procession of the Shri Tuljabhavani Devi mounted on a lion was held on Tuesday. Devotees were present in large numbers. The atmosphere in Tuljapur has become devotional due to the Puja and Aarti and Chabina procession. Similarly, the devotees are taking spiritual experiences through the Navratri period here.

The Shardiya Navratri Mahotsav started on September 22. During the Navratri period between September 22 and 30, various programmes and rituals, including Rath Alankar Mahapura, Murli Alankar Mahapuja, Dharasan Mardini Puja, Shesh Alankar Mahapura, Bhavani Talwar Alankar Mahapura and others, will be held. On October 1, the Palang Palanquin procession of Goddess Tuljabhavani will be held on Mahanavmi. Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) will be held on October 2.

Devotees not only from the state but also from other states are coming to pay obeisance to Goddess Tuljabhani. Strict police bandobast has been deployed for the safety of the devotees. The administration is taking care so that all the facilities, like parking, health, drinking water and transport, are provided to the devotees coming from far and near places.