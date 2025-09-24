 Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneDharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

The Abhishek Puja was held between 6 am and 10 am, followed by Aarti. The Chabina procession of the Shri Tuljabhavani Devi mounted on a lion was held on Tuesday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day | Sourced

Dharashiv: The Tiyopachar Puja of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi was conducted at Shri Shetra Tuljapur on the third day of Shri Shardiya Navratri Mahotsav on Wednesday.

The Abhishek Puja was held between 6 am and 10 am, followed by Aarti. The Chabina procession of the Shri Tuljabhavani Devi mounted on a lion was held on Tuesday. Devotees were present in large numbers. The atmosphere in Tuljapur has become devotional due to the Puja and Aarti and Chabina procession. Similarly, the devotees are taking spiritual experiences through the Navratri period here.

Read Also
Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10...
article-image

The Shardiya Navratri Mahotsav started on September 22. During the Navratri period between September 22 and 30, various programmes and rituals, including Rath Alankar Mahapura, Murli Alankar Mahapuja, Dharasan Mardini Puja, Shesh Alankar Mahapura, Bhavani Talwar Alankar Mahapura and others, will be held. On October 1, the Palang Palanquin procession of Goddess Tuljabhavani will be held on Mahanavmi. Vijayadashmi (Dussehra) will be held on October 2.

Devotees not only from the state but also from other states are coming to pay obeisance to Goddess Tuljabhani. Strict police bandobast has been deployed for the safety of the devotees. The administration is taking care so that all the facilities, like parking, health, drinking water and transport, are provided to the devotees coming from far and near places. 

FPJ Shorts
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea To Replace EVMs With Ballot Papers
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains
Rajasthan: PM Modi To Inaugurate ₹1.08 Lakh Crore Development Projects, Flag Off Vande Bharat Trains

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Hold 4th Convocation Ceremony On September 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Hold 4th Convocation Ceremony On September 27

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day