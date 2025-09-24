Maharashtra Rains: Floods Wreak Havoc In Latur, Dharashiv & Neighbouring Region; 8 Dead So Far - 10 Points | VIDEOS | X

Marathwada stands battered by one of its worst floods in half a century. With lives lost, homes washed away, and farmlands destroyed, the region faces an uphill battle. As relief and rescue operations continue, the urgent need is clear: swift compensation, strong infrastructure rebuilding, and long-term planning to prevent such devastation from recurring.

The Marathwada region, including Dharashiv, Beed, and Parbhani, has faced severe flooding from unprecedented rainfall described as the worst in over 50 years, leading to eight fatalities since September 20. Subsequent damage includes 766 houses and crops on over 33,010 hectares.

Unprecedented Rains Lash Marathwada

The Marathwada region witnessed its heaviest rainfall in over 50 years, leaving districts like Dharashiv, Beed, Parbhani, and Solapur severely affected. In just four to six hours, some areas recorded between 60 and 110 mm of rain. Pathardi tehsil alone saw 110 mm of rainfall in under four hours.

Dam Overflows and Swollen Rivers Worsen Crisis

The crisis deepened as major dams, including Jayakwadi, discharged excess water. Swollen rivers and runoff from hill catchments like the Ajanta hills triggered flash floods, washing through villages and farmland.

Human Toll Rising

Since September 20, eight people have lost their lives, with three deaths in Latur, two in Beed, and one each in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Dharashiv. Lightning strikes, drowning, and house collapses were among the causes. Since June 1, the region has seen 52 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents.

Villages Submerged and Homes Destroyed

Flooding has damaged 766 houses across eight districts of Marathwada. Kutcha homes were the most vulnerable, leaving families homeless. In Kapilapuri village of Dharashiv, 182 residents were rescued from waterlogged homes.

Farmers Face Catastrophic Losses

Crops on more than 33,000 hectares in Marathwada were destroyed, while state-wide damage to kharif crops touched 14.3 million hectares. Over 5.5 lakh acres of farmland lie underwater, with cattle losses reported above 150. Farmers, already struggling, now face an uncertain future.

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army stepped in for relief operations. The NDRF’s 5th Battalion from Pune deployed 18 teams with boats, rescue gear, and medical experts. Airlifts saved 28 people in Devgaon and 27 in Lakhi village, Dharashiv. In total, more than 320 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours.

#MaharashtraRains#DharashivFloods #FloodRelief



Ongoing #FloodRelief Operations at Lakhi Village, Dharashiv District, #Maharashtra.



Torrential rains over the past two days inundated the area, leaving 12 people stranded on the rooftop of a structurally weak house.



— Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 22, 2025

Local Heroes and Difficult Missions

Rescuers braved rising waters and unstable buildings to evacuate families. A newborn and a woman were among 39 rescued in Beed, while 82 were saved in Solapur. Helicopters and boats worked non-stop despite heavy rain and poor visibility.

Political Leaders Face Criticism

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar announced visits to flood-hit areas. However, opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray criticized the relief measures, demanding Union government aid of at least ₹10,000 crore.

Relief Package Announced

The state cabinet approved a ₹2,215 crore relief package for 31.5 lakh affected farmers. Of this, ₹1,829 crore will be released soon. Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure that funds reach farmers’ accounts within 10 days.

IMD Issues Alerts as Rains Continue

The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow alerts for central Maharashtra, warning of heavy to very heavy rains through Monday. With dam discharges continuing at 70,000 cusecs, officials fear further flooding if downpours persist.