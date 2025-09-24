Maharashtra Govt Approves ₹1,339 Crore Relief For 19.22 Lakh Farmers Affected By Monsoon Floods

File Image |

The Government of Maharashtra has approved financial assistance totaling ₹1,339.49 crore for 19,22,909 farmers affected by heavy rainfall and floods in July and August 2025. The aid will cover damage to crops across 15,45,250.05 hectares, as announced by Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Makarand Jadhav-Patil.

The government decision has been officially issued. Minister Jadhav-Patil expressed confidence that the assistance would provide immediate relief to the affected farmers and help ease their difficulties caused by this year’s adverse monsoon conditions.

Relief Distribution by Division

Amravati Division

₹565.60 crore for 7,88,974 farmers in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim districts, covering 6,54,595.42 hectares of damaged crops.

Nagpur Division

₹23.85 crore for 37,631 farmers in Gondia, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Nagpur districts, covering 21,224.64 hectares.

Pune Division

₹14.28 crore for 36,559 farmers in Kolhapur district, covering 8,835.15 hectares.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division

₹721.97 crore for 10,35,068 farmers in Hingoli, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts, covering 8,48,445.37 hectares.

Nashik Division

₹13.77 crore for 24,677 farmers in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Ahilyanagar districts, covering 12,149.46 hectares.

This relief package aims to provide prompt assistance to farmers whose crops were severely impacted by the monsoon floods.