Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Cyber Frauds Bleed ₹ 1.71 Crore In Single Day; Six Cases Registered | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Six cases were reported on Tuesday in Pimpri-Chinchwad where cyber fraudsters managed to dupe a total of ₹ 1.71 Crore. Along with regularly reported cyber fraud cases, in one shocking case, a resident's bank account and mobile was reportedly hacked resulting in huge loss.

₹33 Lakhs Scammed in Online Share Trading Fraud

A person was financially cheated of ₹33.12 lakhs after being lured with the promise of high profits from online stock trading. The incident occurred between August 22 and September 25, 2024, in Sambhaji Nagar area. A case was filed at the Nigdi Police Station by Rajdatt Vasantrao Ghodake (53). A case has been registered against Rajesh Sharma, Diksha Pandit, Arjun Hinduja, Ishani Mehta, and various bank account holders. the full details of the accused are unknown.

The accused added the victim to two WhatsApp groups via a Facebook link. The group's administrators and assistants instructed the victim to download two apps. The apps were used to lure the victim into investing in online stock trading, and the victim deposited ₹33.12 lakhs into various bank accounts. However, the investment amount and its returns were never given back, defrauding the victim.

Young Woman Loses ₹7.68 Lakhs in Online Scam

In Pimpri, a woman was financially defrauded of ₹7.68 lakhs by unknown individuals. The accused gave her tasks via WhatsApp and Telegram. The incident took place between September 11 and September 20. A 28-year-old woman has filed a complaint at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station. A case has been registered against two unknown individuals.

The accused sent the victim a link on WhatsApp and asked her to join a group on the Telegram. After joining the group, an unknown woman named 'Livina' gave the victim various tasks to complete with promised incentives. To complete these tasks, the victim was asked to pay money to different bank accounts and QR codes. Trusting the scheme she paid and it resulted in her being scammed.

₹74 Lakhs Scammed in Forex Trading Fraud

An incident has come to light in which a person was financially scammed of ₹74.83 lakhs through a fake forex trading scheme in Dighi. The incident occurred between June 17 and August 20. Mayur Shantaram Jadhav (38, Dighi) has filed a report at the Dighi Police Station. The accused include the operators of a company named 'Landprime CS'. The case has been registered against a woman named 'Aahana Gupta' who provided personal guidance, and the bank account holders to whom the money was sent.

Unknown individuals contacted the victim through the 'Landprime CS' Telegram app channel. They opened a fake forex account for the victim and promised high returns. They asked him to deposit ₹74.83 lakhs. However, the deposited money was never returned neither were the promised returns.

₹25 Lakhs Scammed Under the Pretext of Online Investment

A person was scammed out of ₹25.19 lakhs after being lured with the promise of high returns on online investments. The incident occurred between July 10 and September 23 at Samata Nagar in Navi Sangvi. Ishwar Devare (55, Navi Sangvi) has complained to the Sangvi Police Station. A case has been registered against Ishwari Nabar, Santosh Chaudhary, Manish Jain, and other unknown individuals.

From July 10, 2025, employees of the company named M Stock contacted the victim via WhatsApp and convinced him to invest in the company. The victim was then added to a WhatsApp group. The accused repeatedly demanded money and promised high returns on stock market investments. The victim paid but didnt get any promised returns. In total the victim paid ₹25.19 lakhs online.

₹24 Lakhs Scammed by Hacking a Bank Account

An unknown person hacked a senior citizen's mobile phone and transferred ₹24.35 lakhs from his bank account to another account. The incident occurred between September 3 and September 7 in Solu, Khed Taluka. Vitthal Nivrutti Thakur (70, Solu) has filed a report at the Alandi Police Station. A case has been registered against an unknown person.

The accused gained access of the victim's phone and, without his permission, transferred the money from the victim's savings account to the accused's. A total of ₹24.35 lakhs was transferred from the victim's account to different bank accounts.

₹8 Lakhs Scammed by Hacking a Mobile Phone

A person's mobile phone was hacked by sending a PDF file of a traffic challan. Using the mobile access gained from the corrupted pdf file, ₹8 lakhs was transferred from victim's account to other accounts. The incident took place between September 11 and September 12, at Aishwarya Housing Society in Chakan. Milind Liladhar Dhole (45, Chakan) has filed a report at the Chakan Police Station. A case has been registered against an unknown person.

The unknown accused sent an APK file to the victim's WhatsApp number, which contained the fake traffic challan pdf. Panicked by the challan, the victim opened the file. As soon as the victim opened the file, his phone was hacked and the victim lost the control of his own phone. A total of ₹8 lakhs was transferred from his account to other accounts without his consent.