Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbhmela at Nashik, the district administration has taken the decision to provide facilities to the devotees at Grishneshwar Temple at Ellora, Shri Kshetra Paithan and Apegaon. In this connection, a review meeting of the pilgrimage centres' development plans of these areas was held at the district collectorate on Tuesday. MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Vilas Bhumre, ZP CEO Ankit, Dr Vyankat Rathod, Santosh Gorad, and officers of various departments were present.

It is expected that the devotees from all over the country will visit these pilgrim places in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the Kumbhmela period. In this regard, basic amenities like roads, devotees' chambers, water supply, health facilities, and safe food must be planned.

District collector Dilip Swami said the administration is prepared to provide all the facilities to the devotees coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the Kumbh Mela period, and planning will be made accordingly. It will enhance the identity of the city as a spiritual, cultural and tourist district.

The concerned departments have been directed to submit the proposals for the development and the measures to be adopted in the near future. The presentation will be done before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other departments in the state.

The Food and Drug Administration, Health, Forest, PWD, Water Supply, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Archaeology and Tourism departments have been directed for it. The officers were directed to include required measures of the places by personally visiting the spots and then submitting the proposals.

MLA Bamb gave suggestions about the water supply and health facilities to be implemented for the devotees. MLA Bhumre directed that all the departments should maintain coordination while submitting the plan for the development of Shri Kshetra Paithan.