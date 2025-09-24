 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

In this connection, a review meeting of the pilgrimage centres' development plans of these areas was held at the district collectorate on Tuesday. MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Vilas Bhumre, ZP CEO Ankit, Dr Vyankat Rathod, Santosh Gorad, and officers of various departments were present.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Kumbhmela at Nashik, the district administration has taken the decision to provide facilities to the devotees at Grishneshwar Temple at Ellora, Shri Kshetra Paithan and Apegaon. In this connection, a review meeting of the pilgrimage centres' development plans of these areas was held at the district collectorate on Tuesday. MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Vilas Bhumre, ZP CEO Ankit, Dr Vyankat Rathod, Santosh Gorad, and officers of various departments were present.

It is expected that the devotees from all over the country will visit these pilgrim places in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district during the Kumbhmela period. In this regard, basic amenities like roads, devotees' chambers, water supply, health facilities, and safe food must be planned.

District collector Dilip Swami said the administration is prepared to provide all the facilities to the devotees coming to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the Kumbh Mela period, and planning will be made accordingly. It will enhance the identity of the city as a spiritual, cultural and tourist district.

Read Also
Pune: Wakad-Hinjawadi Bridge To Become One-Way; Changes On Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway As...
article-image

The concerned departments have been directed to submit the proposals for the development and the measures to be adopted in the near future. The presentation will be done before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other departments in the state.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti Will Win More Than 150 seats,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
BMC Elections: 'Mahayuti Will Win More Than 150 seats,' Says Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam
Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police Inaction After Complaint To PMO
Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police Inaction After Complaint To PMO
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Navratri 2025: 6 Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompts To Turn Selfies Into Stunning Dandiya Portraits
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund
Maharashtra Ministers, MPs, MLAs Pledge One Month’s Salary To Flood Relief Fund

The Food and Drug Administration, Health, Forest, PWD, Water Supply, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Archaeology and Tourism departments have been directed for it. The officers were directed to include required measures of the places by personally visiting the spots and then submitting the proposals.

MLA Bamb gave suggestions about the water supply and health facilities to be implemented for the devotees. MLA Bhumre directed that all the departments should maintain coordination while submitting the plan for the development of Shri Kshetra Paithan. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Hold 4th Convocation Ceremony On September 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University To Hold 4th Convocation Ceremony On September 27

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Latur: ‘Majha Ghar’ Transforms Walls Into Classrooms For Underprivileged Children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Utsav Navratricha, Utsav Stree Shakticha’ Campaign Launched At...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Administration Plans Devotee Facilities Ahead Of Kumbhmela

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day

Dharashiv: Tiyopachar Puja Of Shri Tuljabhavani Devi Held At Tuljapur On Navratri’s Third Day