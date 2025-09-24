Pune's Yutak Trust To Host ‘Queers Garba-Dandiya’ Event On Sept 28 |

Yutak LGBTQ Trust Pune has organised ‘Queers Garba-Dandiya Night’ on September 28 at Mangalya Hall, near Dagdusheth Datta Mandir in Pune.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Anil Ukarande, Founder of Yutak Trust, said, “In most cases, we have experienced that the queer community is often abused and stigmatised when they try to participate in open Garba-Dandiya events. So we have been organising this event for the last four years to let the LGBTQA+ community enjoy the festival and express their joy.”

“It is believed that dance can exhibit emotions and is really helpful for improving one's mental health. Queers, being neglected and often disrespected, suffer considerable mental anguish, and such cultural gatherings boost their morale,” added Ukarande.

This is the fourth year that Yutak Trust has been conducting Queers Garba-Dandiya successfully, drawing participants from across the state. "The Queers Garba-Dandiya has participants from as far as Aurangabad and other districts of Maharashtra because there are very few events where the LGBTQA+ community has exclusive Garba-Dandiya celebrations,” Ukarande said.

“These events allow for self-acceptance and provide a platform for queer members to express their feelings and sexual identity,” he added.

Challenges Faced

Ukarande expressed that even when they apply in advance and offer the same venue booking price as others, many owners refuse to rent their venues to the LGBTQA+ community. "Many times, venue owners who had previously allowed us to host events have refused. So booking a larger venue, such as a school ground or lawn, is hardly possible, and it becomes difficult to accommodate a larger number of participants in a small space," Ukarande added.

Though the event is scheduled for the queer community, Yutak Trust hasn't set any specific restrictions for other communities. "Even supporters of the LGBTQA+ community are welcome to attend the event, as we always believe there should be no discrimination based on sexual identity," explained Ukarande.

Q-Meet

Moreover, Yutak Trust organises a Queer Meet (Q-Meet) every third Sunday of the month at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Garden on Jangli Maharaj Road in Pune. “To facilitate a space for the LGBTQA+ community, we started this initiative six years ago, and it has been received very well,” said Ukarande.

“This meeting helps queer community members socialise and supports them in building networks. What started as a group of around 18 to 20 people has now grown to over 100, providing a safe space for those who may not be openly out in other areas of their lives,” added Ukarande.