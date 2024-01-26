VIDEO: Congress Workers Including Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Mohan Joshi Clash With Cops In Pune |

Congress workers, including Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Mohan Joshi, found themselves in a heated confrontation with the police during the inauguration of a water tank in Asha Nagar in Pune on Friday.

A viral video captured the intense moment, revealing Dhangekar and Joshi questioning the perceived mistreatment of Congress workers, seemingly treated as if they were criminals.

#WATCH | #Pune: During the water tank inauguration in Asha Nagar, #Congress workers and the police confronted each other. Congress leaders Mohan Joshi and Ravindra Dhangekar were seen confronting the cops.#PuneNews pic.twitter.com/pkbVqtZE6W — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 26, 2024

Credit war over water tank

This clash occurred at the inauguration event where Congress and ruling parties are disputing credit for the newly constructed water tank in Ward No. 11. Former corporator Datta Bahirat took center stage in a press conference, asserting the pivotal role of Congress in the tank's construction efforts.

Bahirat declared plans for the tank's inauguration on Republic Day, underscoring the involvement of Congress workers, with steadfast support from Joshi and Dhangekar. The press conference held on Thursday became a platform for Bahirat to accuse local BJP MLAs of unjustly seeking credit for the water tank.

Urging Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar to acknowledge his substantial contributions, Bahirat emphasised the need to prevent any attempts to undermine his role in the project.

Amidst this political wrangling, the scheduled inauguration by Congress for the water tank was set for the 26th at 11 am, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also slated to inaugurate the development work.

Recently, BJP's Sunil Kamble, the legislator from Pune Cantonment constituency, allegedly hit an on-duty constable at the city's Sassoon General Hospital, where he had gone to attend an event. Later, a case was registered against Kamble on a complaint by the policeman. A video of the incident that occurred on Friday went viral on social media, in which Kamble is seen climbing down from the stage and slipping from the stairs. He looks at the constable standing near the stairs angrily and slaps him with the left hand inviting protest from the constable.