VIDEO: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Flood-Hit Areas Of Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad | X/@Info_Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday inspected the flood-hit areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and listened to the grievances of the people. He toured areas like Sangvi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as well as Patil Estate in Shivajinagar and Ekta Nagar in the Sinhgad Road area in Pune.

Speaking to citizens in Shivajinagar, Shinde said he has spoken to all the authorities, including the Municipal Commissioner, District Collector, and Police Commissioner, and added that his government is committed to forming a new policy for people living in low-lying areas such as Patil Estate and Mula Road, where flooding frequently occurs, and will provide long-term solutions.

He said, "The administration is providing all temporary measures like food, blankets, and shelter to the people affected by flooding, but the government is also committed to chalking out a new policy and will provide long-term solutions."

"We will implement proper management to mitigate the issue of constant flooding. I request you to cooperate with the local administration," he added.

Shinde was accompanied by Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole and Neelam Gorhe, the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and civic administration personnel have been deployed at Ekta Nagar since it is prone to flooding.

Low-lying areas of Ekta Nagar along the Mutha River were inundated after water was discharged from the Khadakwasla Dam due to heavy rains in the catchment areas.

Earlier, on July 25, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited flood-affected areas in Ekta Nagar and Vitthal Nagar of Pune city to take stock of the situation.

After the visit, Ajit Pawar said, "There was never such an issue of waterlogging or flooding here in these areas, but we don't know why it happened this time. The Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation will come and do the needful."

