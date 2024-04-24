 VIDEO: Cannabis Plants Worth ₹11 Lakh Seized From Maize Field In Pune's Chakan; 1 Arrested
Chakan police are currently conducting further investigations into the matter

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
Representative Image |

In a significant operation, the Chakan Police took action against a farmer who had cultivated 66 cannabis plants in his maize field. During the operation, the police seized 23 kg of cannabis valued at ₹11.50 lakh. The farmer, identified as Sadashiv Appasaheb Deshmukh (65) and residing on Agarwadi Road, Chakan, was arrested following the operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Shivaji Pawar stated that Assistant Police Inspector Prasanna Jarhad from Chakan Police Station received information about a farmer allegedly growing cannabis on his field along Agarwadi Road. Acting on this tip-off, Chakan Police promptly visited Deshmukh's farm located on Chakan-Kalus road and verified the claim.

During the inspection, 66 cannabis plants were discovered in the maize fields, measuring between 8-10 feet in height. The combined weight of these plants amounted to 23 kg, valued at ₹11.50 lakh. Following the seizure of the marijuana plants, Deshmukh was apprehended by the police.

