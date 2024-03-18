VIDEO: Businessman Shot Dead In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj, Investigation Underway |

A young businessman was fatally shot in a secluded area at the base of Khavlya Mountain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Waluj area on Sunday night. Sachin Sahebrao Narode (35), originally from Sillegaon in Gangapur tehsil and residing in the Sajapur area, was identified as the victim. The Waluj MIDC police station has registered a case against an unidentified assailant.

According to the police, Narode operated a factory in the Waluj area, which had been closed for about four months due to unspecified reasons. At approximately 7:30pm on Sunday, Narode received a phone call and stepped out of his residence to attend to it. Witnesses observed him walking towards an open area at the base of Khavlya Mountain while conversing on the phone.

Shortly afterwards, locals heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene, where they discovered Narode lying on the ground with blood flowing from his head. The Waluj MIDC police were promptly notified. Upon arrival, Police Inspector Krishna Shinde and other officers found Narode had sustained a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following an examination.

Narode had been residing with his family in Krantinagar, Sajapur, for the past few months. After his automobile spare parts business closed, he ventured into selling sand and also worked as a property agent, according to sources.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident, focussing on whether Narode had any disputes with known individuals or faced professional rivalries that may have led to the attack.