Universities Must Be Ready For Rapid Changes In Technology: Dr Vivek Saoji, Bharati Vidyapeeth Vice-Chancellor |

Prof Dr Vivek Saoji, Vice-Chancellor of Bharati Vidyapeeth, emphasised the importance of universities being prepared for rapid revolutionary changes in technology, the evolving nature of global competition, shifting mindsets of students and parents, and the increasing pace of obsolescence.

He made these remarks during the release of a special issue of 'Vichar Bharati' on the sixth death anniversary of the Founding Chancellor of Bharati University Dr Patangrao Kadam.

The event was attended by VB Mhetre, Dr MS Sagare, G Jayakumar, Editor of 'Vichar Bharati' Prof Milind Joshi, Chairman of Bharati Sahakari Bank BB Kad, Vasantrao Mane, and Controller of the Examination Department Anthony Rose.

Dr Saoji commended Dr Kadam for maintaining Bharati University's progress trajectory with determination and ambition.

Reflecting on Dr Kadam's vision, Prof Joshi remarked, "Dr Patangrao Kadam understood the challenges faced by children from ordinary families in rural areas to access education. He founded Bharati University to ensure that the difficulties he faced would not be passed on to future generations, and to extend education to every level of the community. Bharati University's contribution over the last sixty years to the educational, health, social, cultural, and economic development of the country has been significant. Dr Kadam not only established institutions but also uplifted people."

At the Dhankawadi and Erandwane educational complexes of Bharati University, principals, professors, officers, and non-teaching staff paid tribute to Dr Kadam.