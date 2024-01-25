 Unique Fundraiser March Marks Countdown To 18th Vidrohi Marathi Literature Festival In Dhule
The festival promises to be an event of intellectual stimulation and communal engagement

Prashant Nikale Updated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
The 18th Vidrohi Marathi Literature Festival (Rebel Literature Summit) will be held in Dhule from February 2. On Wednesday evening, a unique fundraiser march was conducted by asking ₹1 and a handful of grains from common people. The event featured a procession with statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Gandhi, symbolising their messages of courage and peace.

In an effort to ensure the success of the festival, intellectuals, officials, and activists from the revolutionary literary movement are actively contributing. As part of the conference arrangements and coordination, contributions from the general public are also encouraged.

A unique initiative to gather support from citizens involved collecting a handful of grains and ₹1 from each individual, starting from the historic Agra Road in Dhule, near the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, extending to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The literary summit is expected to be a platform for the exchange of diverse ideas. Emphasising the importance of collective participation, organisers stress the significance of individuals refraining from accepting any government funding and instead contributing a handful of grains and ₹1 towards the event. The conference promises to be an event of intellectual stimulation and communal engagement.

