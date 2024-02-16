'Unaffordable': Pune Metro Parking Charges Draw Criticism From Commuters |

Even before the launch of parking spaces at eight Pune Metro stations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, and Mangalwar Peth/RTO, it has drawn criticism from commuters over its "unaffordable" rates.

According to a release shared by Pune Metro, two-wheeler commuters will have to pay ₹15 for every two hours for parking and an additional ₹5 for helmet storage. The charges increase to ₹30 for two to six hours and ₹60 for over six hours. For four-wheelers, the charges are ₹35 for two hours, ₹50 for two to six hours, and ₹80 for over six hours.

However, commuters are expressing discontent with the rates. Vipul Damle, a commuter, said, "I appreciate the convenience of having parking at metro stations, but the charges seem excessive. It's like paying double just to use public transportation." Another commuter, Raj Singh, added, "I was excited about using the metro, but the high parking fees are a major deterrent. It's disappointing that what's meant to be an affordable option ends up being pricey due to parking costs." Anjali Kumari echoed similar sentiments, stating, "The metro is affordable, but when you factor in the steep parking charges, it becomes unaffordable. I hope they reconsider the pricing to make it more accessible to everyone."

Details of the parking spaces and rates were shared by Pune Metro on Thursday, with a promise of launching them soon.

"Parking spaces have been made available at eight metro stations, comprising two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking spaces. Pune Metro has appointed an agency to oversee the management and operational aspects of the parking facilities on a day-to-day basis. The parking space will be open to the public very soon," the release read.

"All parking spaces have been equipped with boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, CCTV cameras, etc. Additionally, facilities such as app-enabled parking booking and parking occupancy display information boards are also provided. The parking facility will be available during metro operational hours," it added.

In the release, Shravan Hardikar, Managing Director of Maha Metro, expressed optimism about the new parking facilities, emphasising their benefit to metro passengers. “The parking places at eight stations will benefit metro passengers to park their vehicles," he said.