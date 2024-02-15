Good News: Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations - Check Locations, Rates & Photos Inside |

Parking spaces are now available at eight Pune Metro stations, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Sant Tukaram Nagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court, Swargate, Ideal Colony, and Mangalwar Peth/RTO. These spaces cater to both two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles.

The management and operational aspects of the parking facilities are overseen by an appointed agency on a day-to-day basis.

The parking facilities will soon be open to the public, offering amenities such as boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additionally, app-enabled parking booking and parking occupancy display information boards are provided for convenience.

The details about the parking spaces are as below:

Parking will be available during metro operational hours. Users holding a valid metro ticket issued on the same day by Pune Metro for services on Line-1 (Purple Line) & Line-2 (Aqua line) with the originating/terminating station being the respective metro station will receive a 25% discount on parking charges. Monthly subscription passes are also available for users holding valid metro travel passes for the subscription period.

The parking rates are mentioned below:

Furthermore, a nominal fee of ₹5 for 24 hours is applicable for those wishing to store their helmets in the parking space.

Managing Director of Maha Metro expressed optimism about the new parking facilities, emphasizing their benefit to metro passengers.

Check out the pictures below: