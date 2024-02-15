 Pune's Junnar To Host 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' From February 17-19, Says Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan
Pune's Junnar To Host 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' From February 17-19, Says Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan

This three-day festival aims to showcase the rich culture and history of Maharashtra through various programmes encompassing art, music, adventure, and spirituality

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
On the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra Tourism Department and Pune district administration are gearing up to organise the 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' from February 17 to 19 in Junnar.

This three-day festival aims to showcase the rich culture and history of Maharashtra through various programmes encompassing art, music, adventure, and spirituality. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan has urged devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, trekkers, tourists, and all citizens to participate in this festival.

"'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' promises to be a beautiful amalgamation of history, culture, and adventure. Over the past year, the tourism department has been celebrating different festivals rooted in our culture. Various programmes have been lined up for the festival to educate the new generation and tourists about our local culture and rich heritage," said Mahajan.

Tourism Secretary Jayashree Bhoj highlighted the stringent arrangements made for the festival, aiming to ensure its successful celebration and draw tourists from across the state, country, and international destinations. "The state's forts are a significant attraction for tourists, and through this festival, the government aims to showcase its traditions and rich history," she added.

What are the activities planned?

Activities planned for the festival include traditional music, dance, drama, craft exhibitions, and culinary delights. Workshops and adventure sports such as quad biking, paintball, archery, rock climbing, rappelling, ziplining, speed boating, wall climbing, lakeside glamping, and stargazing will also be available.

Additionally, attendees can visit various temples including Ashtavinayak Temple, Kukdeshwar Temple, Nageshwar Temple, Harishchandreshwar Temple, Kashi Brahmanath Temple, Ashtavinayak Temple, Lenyadri Temple, Ozar Temple, Jyotirlinga Temple, Bhimashankar Temple, and Trimbakeshwar Temple.

A two-day mountaineering competition at Harishchandragad is also scheduled.

Meanwhile, cultural programmes will be held at Shankarao Butte Patil Vidyalaya Ground, accompanied by food stalls and products from various self-help groups.

