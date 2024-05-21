Pune Killer Porsche: After Vishal Agarwal's Arrest, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Demands Cases Be Filed Against Yerwada Police Officials |

After Vishal Agarwal, the father of the 17-year-old who killed two people with his Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar area, was arrested on Tuesday morning from Sambhajinagar, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar has demanded that cases be filed against the officials at the Yerwada Police Station.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dhangekar, who is Congress' Pune Lok Sabha candidate, wrote, "After raising voices in the Kalyani Nagar case, the police administration bowed down to the pressure of Pune residents. Today, showing readiness, the accused Vishal Agarwal has been arrested. But this matter won't stop by just arresting Vishal Agarwal. Cases should also be filed against the Yerwada Police Station PI and investigating officer. After the financial transaction, the police helped the accused by delaying the investigation. The CCTV footage from Yerwada Police Station and Sassoon General Hospital should be checked regarding what happened on the night of the accident."

कल्याणीनगर प्रकरणात आवाज उठवल्यानंतर पुणेकरांच्या दबावापुढे पोलीस प्रशासन नमले.आज तत्परता दाखवत आरोपी विशाल अग्रवाल याला अटक केली आहे.परंतु केवळ विशाल अग्रवाल याला अटक करून हे प्रकरण थांबणार नाही तर येरवडा पोलीस स्टेशनचे पी.आय व तपास अधिकारी यांच्यावर देखील गुन्हे दाखल झाले… — Ravindra Dhangekar Official (@DhangekarINC) May 21, 2024

Earlier on Monday, Congress workers had staged a protest at the Yerwada Police Station. They alleged that the minor was served pizza at the police station after being detained and that his blood sample was not taken even 11 hours after the accident.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police have also arrested Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda, manager Sachin Katkar, and Hotel Blak manager Sandip Sangle for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, on Monday called up Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and asked him to ensure there was no soft-pedalling against the accused.

“The Deputy Chief Minister asked us to conduct a thorough probe… And that there should be stringent action against the accused. He asked us to find out whether there was any soft-pedalling against the accused,” Kumar told the Indian Express.