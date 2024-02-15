Pune: Sharad Pawar Demands Bharat Ratna For Serum Institute Founder Cyrus Poonawalla, Says 'His Work In Field Of Vaccines Is Significant' | X/@PawarSpeaks

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday heaped praise on Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of the Serum Institute of India (SII), for his work in the field of vaccine production, and demanded that he be honoured with the Bharat Ratna award. He was speaking after conferring the 'Mohan Dharia Rashtranirman Puraskar' on Dr Poonawalla in Pune.

"His (Dr Cyrus Poonawalla) work in vaccine manufacturing is outstanding. Initially, the government conferred upon him the Padma Shri. Although we were not satisfied with it, the government subsequently awarded him the Padma Bhushan," Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said.

माझी खात्री आहे की, इथे बसलेल्या प्रत्येकाने जन्मानंतर एकदा तरी वॅक्सिन घेतलेली असेल. पूर्वीच्या काळामध्ये लोक बोलायचे की, हाताला देवी यायची. आणि आज देशांमध्ये ५ मुले जी जन्माला येतात, त्यामागे ३ मुलांचे वॅक्सिन हे सिरम इन्स्टिट्यूटकडून दिले जाते. जगामध्ये करोनाच्या…

"But considering his significant contribution in the field of vaccines globally, it is my firm opinion that the government should not confine his recognition to the Padma Bhushan award alone as he deserves the Bharat Ratna. The stature of his work for the country, the world, and humanity warrants that recognition," he said.

It is reasonable to expect the government to seriously consider honouring Poonawalla with the Bharat Ratna, Pawar added.

"Whenever five children are born in the world, three of them are given vaccines from SII. During the Covid crisis, SII provided vaccines to the whole world, especially in African countries where there was a great need for the vaccine. The vaccine was delivered on a large scale, and for this, Cyrus Poonawalla and his team took on the responsibility of serving the people," he further said.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan also praised Poonawalla for his contribution and that of the SII during the Covid pandemic.