Suresh Kalmadi Dies At 81: A Look At His Contribution To Pune’s Development | ANI Photo

Former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday. He was 81.

Kalmadi, a former Member of Parliament from Pune and former Minister of State for Railways, is survived by his wife, a married son, daughter-in-law, two married daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence, Kalmadi House in Erandwane, until 2 pm. The last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Smashanbhumi in Navi Peth at 3:30 pm.

While Kalmadi wasn't active in politics following his suspension from the Congress party in 2011 after being embroiled in the alleged Commonwealth Games (CWG) Scam, his contribution to the development of Pune cannot be ignored.

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar laud Kalmadi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Kalmadi, praising his contributions to Pune's development.

In his condolence message, Ajit Pawar said Kalmadi played a crucial role in the development of Pune, and his demise has created a void in the city's political, social and cultural spheres.

Kalmadi began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force (IAF) before going on to leave a deep imprint on Pune's political, cultural, sports and social landscape, the NCP leader noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"His contribution to the city's development will always be remembered. Pune has lost an experienced leader," the deputy CM added.

NCP (SP) head and former Union minister Sharad Pawar also took to X to condole Kalmadi's death.

"With the passing of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Kalmadi, the country has lost an experienced leader who was shaped by struggle and carried a long legacy of public life," he said.

"Through initiatives such as the Pune Festival and the Pune International Marathon, he played a significant role in giving Pune not only national but also international recognition," the senior Pawar said.

Pune Congress leader Ramesh Iyer said Kalmadi was primarily instrumental in the development of the city.

”Pune’s development in real terms started in 1992 when Kalmadi was leading the party with a young brigade of corporators who were elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He implemented several development projects. It was Kalmadi who had taken the initiative to organise the National Games in 1992 in Pune, which further boosted the city’s development,” said Iyer.

On the cultural front, too, Kalmadi played a crucial role. “He started the Pune Festival, which is held during the Ganesh festival, and drew crowds from across the world. It was one event, with many dimensions,” the Congress leader said.

After he disappeared from active politics, Congress went downhill in Pune, faring badly in Lok Sabha, Assembly and municipal polls, Iyer further said.

Kalmadi's early life

After retiring voluntarily from the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a squadron leader in 1974, Kalmadi began to run the Poona Coffee House with the backing of former Pune Mayor Nilubhau Limaye. This coffee house then became an informal political nerve centre in Pune, where Kalmadi established his network, which significantly aided his political career.

Sharad Pawar, then a rising leader in the Congress, saw promise in Kalmadi and entrusted him with organisational responsibilities in the city. In 1977, Kalmadi was appointed as the Pune Youth Congress chief. However, it was when he threw slippers at the Prime Minister Morarji Desai's car, he gained the attention of the Gandhis.

Later when Pawar split the Congress to form Congress (S), Kalmadi became the president of its youth wing. He served in the Rajya Sabha over three terms between 1982 and 1995, and briefly in 1998. He was was elected to the Lok Sabha from Pune in 1996, 2004, and 2009. He served as minister of state for railways in the PV Narasimha Rao government (1995-1996).