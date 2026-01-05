Pune Polls: Water Crisis, Poor Infrastructure Continue To Plague Wadgaon Budruk & Dhayari | Representative Image

Even after being included within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits more than 25 years ago, large parts of Wadgaon Budruk and Dhayari continue to struggle with basic civic amenities, alleged local residents during a ground survey by The Free Press Journal team.

The residents highlight severe water scarcity, inadequate public infrastructure, drainage problems, traffic issues and unchecked construction.

Water remains the most pressing concern. Despite decades under PMC administration, only about one-third of the population receives regular municipal water supply. The remaining residents are forced to depend on private tankers and borewells.

Read Also Pune Municipal Polls: These 13 Battles Will Decide Who Rules PMC

“We were included in PMC many years ago, but even today most households do not get PMC water. Every summer, the situation becomes worse,” said Krishna Kashid, a resident of Wadgaon Budruk.

Rekha Walimbe, a resident of Ekta Nagar, said poor drainage infrastructure has further aggravated problems, especially during the monsoon. "Low-lying areas such as Ekta Nagar experience flooding every rainy season. During heavy rains, water enters homes because the drainage system is outdated and incomplete. No permanent solution has been provided so far," she added.

Rajesh Jagtap, a resident of Dhayari, highlighted that while construction density has increased rapidly, corresponding development of roads, water supply, drainage and public amenities has not taken place. “There is construction everywhere, much of it illegal, but there is no planning. Infrastructure has not developed according to the growing population," he added.

Vikrant Sable, another resident of Dhayari, said that public amenities remain grossly inadequate. "The area lacks a proper sports complex and playgrounds for both outdoor and indoor sports, forcing youth to travel long distances for basic facilities. There is a huge need for a sports complex and grounds for children and young people. Talent is here, but facilities are missing," he said.

"Cultural and financial infrastructure is also lacking. There is no drama auditorium or cultural centre in the area. Besides, only two nationalised banks serve a large population. Additionally, there is an acute shortage of public toilets, posing serious difficulties, especially for women," Sable added.