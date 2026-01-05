Pune Crime: Doctor Lured With Treatment Call, Robbed At Knifepoint In Sahakar Nagar | File Pic (Representative Image)

A shocking incident of robbery came to light from Sahakar Nagar in Pune, where a doctor was robbed by two unknown persons on the pretext of seeking help for their father at home, at knifepoint.

The incident took place on December 31, 2025, on the Pune-Satara Highway near Shankar Maharaj Math. In this regard, a case was registered at the Sahakar Nagar Police Station.

The victim has been identified as Dr Chhajed (49), a resident of Balaji Nagar.

According to the police, Dr Chhajed operates a clinic in the Balaji Nagar area and also provides home services in emergency situations. The accused were aware of this service through online sources. Accordingly, they planned the robbery and called him seeking help.

On the day of the incident, around 9 pm, the duo called the doctor and asked for medical help for their father. Believing the situation to be genuine, the doctor went to the given address, where the accused were already prepared to rob him.

As the doctor arrived at the location, the duo looted him at knifepoint and fled the spot. The doctor sustained injuries to his left hand during a tussle while trying to save himself.

A two-wheeler, Rs 30,000 in cash kept inside a bag, a mobile phone, and a silver glass were looted by the robbers.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Pawar of Sahakar Nagar Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that one of the accused has been arrested and the other will be arrested soon. He added that disclosing the names of the accused at this stage could alert the absconding accused.

“The duo planned the robbery and accordingly called the doctor before robbing him at knifepoint. CCTV footage from the area has been analysed. Further investigation is underway, and the remaining accused will be arrested soon,” Pawar said.