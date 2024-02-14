Pune: Ex-Servicemen Mega Rally Scheduled For February 15-16 - Here's All You Need To Know

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh | X/@IaSouthern

An ex-servicemen mega rally will be organised under the aegis of Southern Command on February 15 and 16 at Milkha Singh Sports Complex in Pune Camp. The rally, themed 'Samman Evam Samadhan,' aims to address the concerns of ex-servicemen.

Approximately 3,000 veterans will attend the rally, with an additional 40,000 veterans joining online through video conferencing from 20 stations spanning nine states.

Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh will be the chief guest for the event. This initiative is designed to assist ex-servicemen, widows, veteran wives, veteran mothers, and veteran fathers in the district regarding pension, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), CSD canteen, and other related matters.

Notable attendees from Army Headquarters will include representatives from ECHS, Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO), Directorate of Settlement of Pensioners (DSW), Army Welfare Placement Node (AWPN), Pune District Sainik Welfare Office, Record Offices, Army Welfare Placement Organisation, Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers), and PCDA Pension Prayagraj.

Stalls will be set up to facilitate discussions and address concerns related to System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA) (SPARSH), One Rank One Pension (OROP), ECHS, canteen, etc. Experts and officials will be available to provide guidance and assistance to ex-servicemen and their families. The interactive platform aims to streamline processes and provide timely solutions to the issues faced by veterans.

Ex-servicemen interested in attending the rally are encouraged to contact Southern Command Headquarters and Goa Sub Area helpline for further information and assistance.