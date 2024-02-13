Pune: BJP High Command Rebukes Local Leaders Over Attack On Journalist Nikhil Wagle, Says Report |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) high command has rebuked local party leaders in Pune over the recent attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle, reported the Indian Express.

According to a BJP leader, "The senior party leadership has pulled up the local leaders for the incident that is being used by the Opposition to criticise our party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections."

The assault occurred last Friday evening as Wagle was on his way to attend the 'Nirbhay Bano' public meeting organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in the Dandekar Bridge area.

Reportedly provoked by Wagle's comments on BJP veteran LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the former's Bharat Ratna award, BJP activists vandalised the vehicle carrying him, causing injuries to the occupants.

Following the incident, 10 BJP workers were arrested.

In response, the city units of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar have voiced support for Wagle. The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar staged a protest in the city on Saturday, accusing the BJP of engaging in hooliganism after assuming power. Similarly, the city Congress unit organised a demonstration on Monday against the incident, with its youth wing workers being detained by police after attempting to march to the Pune BJP office.