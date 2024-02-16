Maratha Reservation: 50 Protestors Detained For 'Rasta Roko' On Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Watch Video |

For the fourth time in less than a year, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil commenced his indefinite hunger strike on February 10 at Antarwali Saarati village in Jalna district, demanding the inclusion of Marathas into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) to secure reservation. Additionally, he has been advocating for the conversion of the draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into law.

Concurrently, protests and strikes are underway in various parts of the state, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Friday, the Maratha Kranti Morcha organised a 'rasta roko' on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Kiwale village. In response, the police detained 50 protestors. In another development in Wagholi, the Sakal Maratha Samaj held a 'thiyya andolan' at the Wagholi Police Station after being denied permission for a 'rasta roko'.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Friday that Maratha reservation would be granted as per legal provisions after presenting the report in a cabinet meeting during the special assembly session scheduled for February 20.

His statement came following the submission of the report on the social and financial conditions of the Maratha community by the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission.

"The survey was conducted by the Magasvargiya Committee under the guidance of retired justice Sunil Shukre. I would like to congratulate them for working diligently. Nearly 3.5-4 lakh people, including the corporator, collector, and divisional commissioner, participated in the survey," CM Shinde remarked.

He added that the backward commission received assistance from various other organisations during the survey.

"The survey covered nearly 2-2.5 crore people. Ensuring the interests of the OBC community are safeguarded, the government will present the report to the cabinet committee. After the special session of the assembly on February 20, Maratha reservation will be granted in accordance with legal provisions," CM Shinde stated.