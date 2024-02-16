PHOTOS: At Least 8 Injured In Major Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge |

In a major accident near Navale Bridge in Pune on Friday morning, at least eight people were injured.

The incident occurred when a speeding dumper collided with a bus around 7am. Among the injured were eight bus passengers and the dumper driver, who suffered serious injuries.

The injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby private facility for treatment, and fortunately, there were no reported fatalities.

Promptly responding to the scene, personnel from the Sinhagad Road Traffic Police and Sinhagad Road Police Station facilitated the removal of the vehicles using a crane.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated by the Sinhagad Road Police.

Check out the pictures below: