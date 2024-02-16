 Pimpri-Chinchwad: 8, Including 2 Cops, Booked For Extorting ₹4.98 Lakh From College Student With Threats Of Implication In Drugs Case; Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: 8, Including 2 Cops, Booked For Extorting ₹4.98 Lakh From College Student With Threats Of Implication In Drugs Case; Watch Video

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 8, Including 2 Cops, Booked For Extorting ₹4.98 Lakh From College Student With Threats Of Implication In Drugs Case; Watch Video

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Bapu Bangar, the accused have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion), and 385 (putting a person in fear of injury) of the Indian Penal Code

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a case has been registered against eight people, including 2 police personnel, for conspiring to abduct a 19-year-old college student and extorting ₹4.98 lakh from him by threatening to implicate him in a false drugs case, officials informed on Friday.

Four accused — Anil Ramesh Chaudhary (19, resident of Wakad), Hussain Iliyas Dange (19, resident of Gahunje), Mohammad Mirza (19, resident of Akurdi), Shankar Gorde (34, resident of Kiwale) — have been arrested.

Four others — Aman Shaikh, Munna Swami, police naik Hemant Gaikwad, and constable Sachin Shejal, both attached to the Dehu Road Police Station — are on the run.

The victim, Vaibhavsingh Chauhan, is a native of Jharkhand, currently residing at a hostel in Kiwale.

Read Also
Good News: Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations - Check Locations, Rates & Photos...
article-image

According to Deputy Police Commissioner Bapu Bangar, the accused have been booked under sections 34 (common intention), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 363 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion), and 385 (putting a person in fear of injury) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Chauhan is studying at a reputed college in Kiwale. He got acquainted with Aman Shaikh (who is the son of former Cantonment Board Vice Chairman Amin Shaikh). He, along with the two cops, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the student," said Bangar.

"Accordingly, on February 10, the accused abducted Chauhan from a cafe in Kiwale. They allegedly kept a packet of marijuana-like substance in his pocket, following which the accused cops searched him. Further, showing threats to implicate him in a case of illegal possession of marijuana, the accused extorted money from him. They demanded ₹20 lakh from the victim. He contacted his father and transferred ₹4.98 lakh. They let the victim go on the evening of February 11. Following this, he filed a complaint at the Talegaon Police Station on February 12. An inquiry was initiated, and his complaint application was forwarded to Dehu Road Police Station on February 14 for further investigation," he added.

Read Also
Pune: Hadapsar Jewellery Shop Manager Masterminds ₹2.27 Crore Theft Under False I-T Raid Pretence
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: At Least 8 Injured In Major Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge

PHOTOS: At Least 8 Injured In Major Accident Near Pune's Navale Bridge

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 8, Including 2 Cops, Booked For Extorting ₹4.98 Lakh From College Student With...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 8, Including 2 Cops, Booked For Extorting ₹4.98 Lakh From College Student With...

Good News: Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations - Check Locations, Rates & Photos...

Good News: Pune Metro Makes Parking Spaces Available At 8 Stations - Check Locations, Rates & Photos...

Pune: Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, Probe Agencies Will Be Used Against Congress Leaders, Says Alka...

Pune: Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls, Probe Agencies Will Be Used Against Congress Leaders, Says Alka...

Nashik: Woman Robbed Of ₹4.75 Lakh Worth Of Valuables At Wedding Venue

Nashik: Woman Robbed Of ₹4.75 Lakh Worth Of Valuables At Wedding Venue