Pune: Hadapsar Jewellery Shop Manager Masterminds ₹2.27 Crore Theft Under False I-T Raid Pretence |

An alarming incident unfolded in the Hadapsar area, where the manager of a jewellery shop allegedly orchestrated the theft of 5kg of gold, 50kg of silver, and cash totalling ₹2.27 crore under the pretense of an imminent raid by the Income Tax Department.

Identified as Vinod Ramesh Kulkarni (35, residing in Loni Kalbhor), the manager now faces legal repercussions as a case has been registered against him.

The complaint, filed by Jyotiraditya alias Yash Rajendra Mokashi (22, residing in Nilgiri Lane, Baner Road, Aundh), outlines the sequence of events leading up to the theft.

Mokashi had established a jewellery shop in Hadapsar two years ago, appointing Kulkarni as its manager. Suspicions arose in 2023 when Mokashi, while reviewing shop records, observed a discrepancy of 2.75kg gold and 50kg silver from the initial inventory. Upon inquiry, Kulkarni assured to rectify the matter and promptly left.

On February 8, Kulkarni allegedly contacted a shop worker at 10am, citing an impending Income Tax raid and instructing the preparation of gold and silver for scrutiny. Subsequently, a vehicle arrived at 10:05am, and complying with Kulkarni's directives, the workers handed over the precious metals and shuttered the shop.

The complaint alleges Kulkarni's involvement in the theft of 5kg of gold, 50kg of silver, and the aforementioned cash sum.

The investigation is under the purview of Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Kawle.